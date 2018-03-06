REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,800 Rent You In Cathedral Hill, Today?

601 Van Ness Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Cathedral Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this San Francisco neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1 Daniel Burnham Ct.




Listed at $2,795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Daniel Burnham Ct.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #121



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 601 Van Ness Ave. It's also listed for $2,795 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the bright unit, there are hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1355 Post St., #104




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 1355 Post St. that's going for $2,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, carpeted floors and generous closet space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

