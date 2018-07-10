What does $2,800 rent you in San Francisco, today?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco on a budget of $2,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
418 Bryant St. (SoMa)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom room is located at 418 Bryant St.
The building boasts on-site laundry, bike storage, outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Seventh Avenue & Judah Street (Inner Sunset)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Seventh Avenue and Judah Street that's also listed for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1126 Taylor St. (Nob Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1126 Taylor St. that's going for $2,800/month.
The furnished unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a full size bed, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
3063 Sacramento St. (Pacific Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3063 Sacramento St. that's listed for $2,800/month for its 580 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and closet space. The building features on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
