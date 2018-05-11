What does $3,000 rent you in Civic Center, today?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Civic Center is currently hovering around $2,875.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $3,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
145 Fell St., #103
Listed at $2,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 145 Fell St.
In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
265 Fell St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 265 Fell St. It's listed for $2,950/month.
The building features on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
277 Golden Gate Ave., #415
Here's a studio loft at 277 Golden Gate Ave. that's also going for $2,950/month.
The unit offers air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Check out the complete listing here.)