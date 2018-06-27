REAL ESTATE

What does $3,000 rent you in San Francisco?

260 King St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $3,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

55 Page St., #518 (Western Addition)




Listed at $3,000/month, this 401-square-foot studio condo is located at 55 Page St., #518.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

455 Church St. (Mission Dolores)




Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 455 Church St. that's also going for $3,000/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

840 Van Ness Ave. (Tenderloin)




Located at 840 Van Ness Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a spacious closet, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and bay windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

260 King St., #861 (SoMa)




Also listed at $2,995/month, this 618-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 260 King St., #861.

In the condo, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a business center and concierge service. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored
What will $1,700 rent you in San Jose, right now?
Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
More News