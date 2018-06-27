What does $3,000 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $3,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
55 Page St., #518 (Western Addition)
Listed at $3,000/month, this 401-square-foot studio condo is located at 55 Page St., #518.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
455 Church St. (Mission Dolores)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 455 Church St. that's also going for $3,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
840 Van Ness Ave. (Tenderloin)
Located at 840 Van Ness Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a spacious closet, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and bay windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
260 King St., #861 (SoMa)
Also listed at $2,995/month, this 618-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 260 King St., #861.
In the condo, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a business center and concierge service. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
