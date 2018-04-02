REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,200 Rent You In the Western Addition, Today?

1645 Golden Gate Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Western Addition?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Western Addition is currently hovering around $3,200.

So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.

1645 Golden Gate Ave.




Listed at $3,195 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1645 Golden Gate Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, French doors, bay windows, high ceilings and built-in storage. The building features on-site laundry. Pets are allowed upon approval and deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Daniel Burnham Ct., #301




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1 Daniel Burnham Ct., that's listed at $3,150 / month for its 749-square-feet of space.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeting, central heating and built-in storage. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

152 Lily St., #1



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 152 Lily St. that's also going for $3,150 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, closet space and bay windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
