What Does $3,500 Rent You In The Financial District, Today?

16 Jessie St.

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Financial District? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

16 Jessie St., #402




Listed at $3,500 / month, this 546-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 16 Jessie St.

In the fourth-floor unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. The building boasts outdoor space and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

333 Grant Ave., #506



Here's a 624-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave. that's going for $3,400 / month.

In the sunlit unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, built-in shelving, exposed bricks, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
