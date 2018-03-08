What Does $3,900 Rent You In Corona Heights, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
121 States St.
Listed at $3,900 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment is located at 121 States St.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
845 Waller St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 845 Waller St. It's also listed for $3,900 / month.
In the sunny apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in storage features, bay windows, generous closet space and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
392 Corbett Ave.
Lastly, here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 392 Corbett Ave. that's going for $3,850 / month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelving, bay windows, great cabinet space and a private patio. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
