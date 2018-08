What Does $3,900 Rent You In Corona Heights, Today?

121 States St.

845 Waller St.

392 Corbett Ave.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Corona Heights? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.Listed at $3,900 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment is located at 121 States St.In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 845 Waller St. It's also listed for $3,900 / month.In the sunny apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in storage features, bay windows, generous closet space and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Lastly, here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 392 Corbett Ave. that's going for $3,850 / month.In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelving, bay windows, great cabinet space and a private patio. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.(Check out the complete listing here .)---