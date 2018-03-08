REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,900 Rent You In Corona Heights, Today?

392 Corbett Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Corona Heights? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

121 States St.




Listed at $3,900 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment is located at 121 States St.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

845 Waller St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 845 Waller St. It's also listed for $3,900 / month.

In the sunny apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in storage features, bay windows, generous closet space and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

392 Corbett Ave.




Lastly, here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 392 Corbett Ave. that's going for $3,850 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelving, bay windows, great cabinet space and a private patio. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

