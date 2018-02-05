REAL ESTATE

What Does $4,000 Rent You In Russian Hill, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Russian Hill?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1050 North Point St.




Listed at $3,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1050 North Point St. In the furnished unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has a swimming pool and a doorman.

Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1717 Mason St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1717 Mason St. It's also listed for $3,995 / month. In the unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.

Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St., which is going for $3,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and plenty of natural light. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News