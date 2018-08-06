What will $1,600 get you in Oakland's rental market today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Oakland with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3201 Beaumont Ave. (Lynn/ Highland Park)
Listed at $1,595/month, this studio is located at 3201 Beaumont Ave.
The unit offers granite countertops, built-in cabinetry and large windows with plenty of natural light. The building is conveniently located near Highland Hospital. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
10410 Foothill Blvd. (Foothill Square)
Next, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 10410 Foothill Blvd. It's also listed for $1,595/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an assigned parking spot for an additional monthly fee. The recently upgraded unit has wood flooring and a gas range. Pet owners, look elsewhere: this pad doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, but is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3707 Brookdale Ave. (Harrington)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3707 Brookdale Ave. that's going for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you'll find hookups for in-unit laundry, tile flooring and a gas range, while the building offers two off-street parking spaces. Unfortunately, animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
503 Forest St. (Rockridge)
Next, check out this studio that's located at 503 Forest St. It's listed for $1,575/month.
It features a gas range, central heating, and dual-pane windows; the building offers on-street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2212 High St., #B
Located at 2212 High St., #B, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,525/month.
Inside the sunny unit, you'll get granite counters, fresh paint and dual-pane windows. The building offers both paid parking and a location fairly close to BART. Sorry, pet lovers: neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
