What will $1,800 rent you in Downtown San Jose today?

According to Walk Score, this part of the city is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in the area is currently hovering around $2,095.
But what can you expect to find if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest offerings via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
466 N. 13th St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 466 N. 13th St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site parking. The unit features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
232 S. 10th St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 232 S. 10th St. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 450 square feet of space.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
135 S. Morrison Ave.
Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 135 S. Morrison Ave. that's going for $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, new blinds, garden access, a ceiling fan and generous storage space, but cats and dogs are not allowed.
