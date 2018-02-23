HOODLINE

What will $1,800 rent you in Oakland right now?

Photos: Zumper

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Oakland if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1819 7th Ave., #12 (Prescott)




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 6315 Shattuck Ave. It's listed for $1,775 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The bright unit has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

