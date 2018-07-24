What will $1,800 rent you in Oakland, right now?

We rounded up the latest listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $1,800/month; for comparison, the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,699/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
541 Chetwood St. (Grand Lake)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 541 Chetwood St. that's listed for $1,800/month.
On-site management and secured entry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden countertops and large windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1924 Ninth Ave. (Clinton)
Here's a 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1924 Ninth Ave. that's going for $1,795/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features, granite countertops and closet space, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2685 Havenscourt Blvd. (Bancroft Business/ Havenscourt)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2685 Havenscourt Blvd. that's also listed for $1,795/month.
Amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a small breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
176 15th St. (Lakeside)
Located at 176 15th St., here's a 350-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,795/month.
The top floor apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)