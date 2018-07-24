REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Oakland, right now?

176 15th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in Oakland's rental market?

We rounded up the latest listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $1,800/month; for comparison, the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,699/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

541 Chetwood St. (Grand Lake)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 541 Chetwood St. that's listed for $1,800/month.

On-site management and secured entry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden countertops and large windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1924 Ninth Ave. (Clinton)




Here's a 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1924 Ninth Ave. that's going for $1,795/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features, granite countertops and closet space, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2685 Havenscourt Blvd. (Bancroft Business/ Havenscourt)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2685 Havenscourt Blvd. that's also listed for $1,795/month.

Amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a small breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

176 15th St. (Lakeside)




Located at 176 15th St., here's a 350-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,795/month.

The top floor apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,800 rent you in Downtown San Jose today?
What will $4,000 rent you in San Francisco, right now?
What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now?
Renting in Berkeley: what will $1,900 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Timeline: BART stabbing suspect's criminal record
Show More
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
More News