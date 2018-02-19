HOODLINE

What will $1,800 rent you in San Jose?

Photos: Zumper

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1211 Garbo Way, #107 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1211 Garbo Way. It's listed for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, there are a balcony and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102 (Cambrian Park)




Here's an 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3226 Kimber Ct. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

394 Boynton Ave. (Winchester North)




Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 394 Boynton Ave. It's listed for $1,750 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7213 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Located at 7213 Rainbow Dr., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the sunny unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1895 Curtner Ave (Cambrian Park)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1895 Curtner Ave. The building features on-site laundry; Sadly, pets aren't welcome.

From the listing:

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, downstairs, 550 sq. ft.. Carpet has been professionally cleaned. Unit has been professionally cleaned. Walls touched up. New mini blinds. Refrigerator included. Coin-op laundry located on premises. No pets, no smoking. No Housing/Section 8. Utilities included are water, garbage and gardener. 1 year lease required. No bankruptcies or evictions on record. Feel free to drive by the property. Call or email to set up an appointment.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

