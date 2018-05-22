REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in Winchester North, right now?

3680 Greenlee Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Winchester North?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Winchester North is currently hovering around $2,450.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3680 Greenlee Drive




Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 3680 Greenlee Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3224 Cadillac Drive




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 3224 Cadillac Drive. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 575-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

394 Boynton Ave.




Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 394 Boynton Ave. that's going for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove and ample cabinet space. Pets are not welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
