What will $2,000 get you in Berkeley?

2325 Woolsey St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Berkeley on a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2325 Woolsey St.




Here's a 450-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2325 Woolsey St. that's going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, tile countertops and closet space. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2317 Hearst Ave.




Next, check out this studio that's located at 2317 Hearst Ave. that's also listed for $1,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, generous storage features and large windows, but cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1951 Chestnut St.




Located at 1951 Chestnut St., here's a studio that's listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bay windows. Dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2119 Hearst Ave.




Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2119 Hearst Ave.

The apartment features carpeted floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
