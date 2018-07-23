What will $2,200 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
588 Manhattan Place (Fairgrounds)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 588 Manhattan Place.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1559 Four Oaks Circle (North Valley)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1559 Four Oaks Circle. It's listed for $2,195/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. The apartment features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a balcony, but animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1470 English Drive (West San Jose)
Here's a 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1470 English Drive that's going for $2,188/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, storage space, on-site management and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
