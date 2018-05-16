What will $2,400 rent you in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco if you've got $2,400/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1391 Eighth Ave. (Inner Sunset)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1391 Eighth Ave. (at Eighth Avenue & Judah Street). It's listed for $2,395/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1611 Vallejo St. (Pacific Heights)
Located at 1611 Vallejo St., here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $2,395/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2385 40th Ave., #3 (Parkside)
Listed at $2,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2385 40th Ave.
Apartment amenities include a wall heater, carpeted floors, large windows, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
285 Turk St., #302 (Tenderloin)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 285 Turk St. that's going for $2,395/month.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and a walk-in closet.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
33 Elgin Park, #7 (Mission)
Located at 33 Elgin Park., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,350/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
