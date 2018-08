What Will $2,400 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Read on for the listings.Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.In the carpeted apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4671 Albany Cir. It's listed for $2,370 / month for its 800 square feet of space.In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 995 Tully Rd. that's going for $2,333 / month.In the unit, you'll get a balcony, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and great natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Dr. It's listed for $2,320 / month.The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a swimming pool.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 7145 Rainbow Dr., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,300/ month.In the sunny unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. There's also a private backyard. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)---