REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,400 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

995 Tully Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.

In the carpeted apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4671 Albany Cir., #123 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4671 Albany Cir. It's listed for $2,370 / month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

995 Tully Rd. (Tropicana)




Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 995 Tully Rd. that's going for $2,333 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a balcony, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and great natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

345 Village Center Dr., #659 (North San Jose)




Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Dr. It's listed for $2,320 / month.

The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a swimming pool.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7145 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Located at 7145 Rainbow Dr., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,300/ month.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. There's also a private backyard. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News