What Will $2,700 Rent Get You In Oakland, Right Now?

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Curious about just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest apartment listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Oakland if you're prepared to spend more than the median rate of $2,100/month.

Note: prices may change after the time of publication.

613 22nd St. (San Pablo Gateway)




Listed at $2,695/month, this furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 613 22nd St. The apartment contains hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking, but pets aren't allowed.

The property has an impressive Walk Score of 97, and according to the listing, there are "tons of entertainment options in the area--First Fridays, minutes from Paramount Theatre and Fox Theater. Centrally located to Sprouts Grocery, Whole Foods, AC Transit and 19th St Bart Station."

2020 Arrowhead Dr., #B (Forestland)



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2020 Arrowhead Dr. is going for $2,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and an elevator. The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as stainless steel appliances, a private deck and granite counter tops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

Because this building is up in the hills, it has a Walk Score of 8; however, it boasts dramatic canyon views.

---

