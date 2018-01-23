HOODLINE

What will $3,300 rent get you in Noe Valley, right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Noe Valley? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month.

Read on for the listings.

391 29th St., #4




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 391 29th St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and extra storage space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4120 22nd St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4120 22nd St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building boasts garage parking. In the furnished downstairs unit, there are a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

158 Day St., #2




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 158 Day St., which is going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, backyard access, a deck, good closet space and plenty of natural light. The building features on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerentersrentshousinghousing marketSan Francisco
HOODLINE
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
More Hoodline
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News