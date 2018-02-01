REAL ESTATE

What will $3,300 rent get you in San Francisco right now?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Read on for the listings.

997 14th St. (Duboce Triangle)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 997 14th St. In the bright condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and additional storage space. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3322 Buchanan St., #209 (Marina)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3322 Buchanan St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, great closet space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

4120 22nd St., (Noe Valley)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4120 22nd St., which is going for $3,300 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

401 30th St. (Glen Park)




Next, check out this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 30th St. It's listed for $3,300 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and additional storage space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

391 29th St., #4 (Noe Valley)




Located at 391 29th St., here's a 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/ month. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and additional storage space. Pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerentsrentershousingaffordable housingapartmentSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News