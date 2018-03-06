REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,300 Rent You In San Francisco, Right Now?

391 29th St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Francisco with a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1001 17th St. (Design District)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 580-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 17th St. (at Pennsylvania Avenue).

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a mail area, bicycle storage, communal outdoor patio and security.

(See the complete listing here.)

1310 Jones St. (Nob Hill)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1310 Jones St. (at Clay Street). It's also listed for $3,300 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

391 29th St., #4 (Noe Valley)




Here's a 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 391 29th St. that's going for $3,300 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

401 30th St. (Noe Valley)



Next, check out this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 30th St. It's listed for $3,300 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

870 Harrison St., #602 (SoMa)




Located at 870 Harrison St., here's a 577-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300/ month.

In the sunny top-floor unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The building boasts assigned parking and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

205 2nd Ave., #3 (Inner Richmond)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 205 2nd Ave. It's listed for $3,295 / month.

In the corner unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

405 Davis St., #1005 (Financial District)




Here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 405 Davis St. that's going for $3,253 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a balcony and carpeting. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1075 Market St. (Mid-Market)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1075 Market St. It's listed for $3,250 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building has a roof top deck and a bike room. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

111 Chestnut St. (North Beach)




Lastly, located at 111 Chestnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,200 / month.

In the seventh-floor unit, you can expect both carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

