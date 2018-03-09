REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,500 Rent You In The Mission, Right Now?

57 Elizabeth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Mission? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

360 Guerrero St., #311




Listed at $3,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 360 Guerrero St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and a private deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

57 Elizabeth St., #A



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 57 Elizabeth St. It's listed for $3,495 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, garden access and generous storage space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3481 23rd St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3481 23rd St. that's going for $3,450 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

