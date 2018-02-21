REAL ESTATE

What Will $4,000 Rent You In SoMa, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
We've rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a South of Market apartment that's less than $4,000 per month.

Note: prices and availability are subject to change.

101 Valencia St.




Listed at $4,000/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 101 Valencia St.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite counter tops. The building boasts garage parking, an elevator and secured entry, but cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

360 10th St, #2



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment located at 360 10th St. It's listed for $3,995/month for its 1,324 square feet of space.

The apartment includes in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances, but pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

190 7th St., #15




Here's a 939-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 190 7th St. that's going for $3,950/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
