What Will $4,000 Rent You In SoMa, Right Now?

Note: prices and availability are subject to change.
101 Valencia St.
Listed at $4,000/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 101 Valencia St.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite counter tops. The building boasts garage parking, an elevator and secured entry, but cats and dogs aren't allowed.
360 10th St, #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment located at 360 10th St. It's listed for $3,995/month for its 1,324 square feet of space.
The apartment includes in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances, but pets aren't permitted.
190 7th St., #15
Here's a 939-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 190 7th St. that's going for $3,950/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
