What Will $4,200 Rent You In San Francisco, Right Now?

Home-hunters who are prepared to pay $4,200 per month, will enjoy more options, however. Here's a look at the latest listings in that ballpark, but note that these prices and availability are subject to change.
1310 Fillmore St., #505 (Fillmore)
Listed at $4,200/month, this 827-square-foot studio condo is located at 1310 Fillmore St.
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1545 Pine St. (Polk)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 1545 Pine St. that's also $4,200/month.
The building has garage parking and a roof deck. Inside the sunny condo, there are hardwood floors, a private terrace and built-in storage features, but cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1895 Jackson St. (Pacific Heights)
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1895 Jackson St. (at Franklin Street) is going for $4,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Pet guardians, take note: cats are negotiable.
(See the full listing here.)
3420 18th St., #402 (Mission)
Next, check out this 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 3420 18th St. that's listed for $4,200/month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and great storage space. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1155 Pine St., #11 (Lower Nob Hill)
Located at 1155 Pine St., this 642-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is listed for $4,100 month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in shelving, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
208 Mallorca Way, #A (Marina)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 208 Mallorca Way that's going for $4,100/month.
In the furnished unit, there are in-unit laundry, garden access, hardwood floors, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
336 Castro St., #4 (Corona Heights)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 336 Castro St that is listed for $4,100/month.
In the sunny unit, tenants will enjoy hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. The building boasts a roof deck, storage space and secured entry, and both cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
600 S Van Ness Ave., #203 (Mission)
Located at 600 S Van Ness Ave., here's a 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,100/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, generous closet space, ample cabinet space, high ceilings and a deck. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
