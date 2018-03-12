What Will $4,200 Rent You In San Francisco, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

1895 Jackson St. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $3,379.

Home-hunters who are prepared to pay $4,200 per month, will enjoy more options, however. Here's a look at the latest listings in that ballpark, but note that these prices and availability are subject to change.

1310 Fillmore St., #505 (Fillmore)

Listed at $4,200/month, this 827-square-foot studio condo is located at 1310 Fillmore St.

In the furnished condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1545 Pine St. (Polk)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 1545 Pine St. that's also $4,200/month.

The building has garage parking and a roof deck. Inside the sunny condo, there are hardwood floors, a private terrace and built-in storage features, but cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1895 Jackson St. (Pacific Heights)




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1895 Jackson St. (at Franklin Street) is going for $4,200/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Pet guardians, take note: cats are negotiable.

(See the full listing here.)

3420 18th St., #402 (Mission)




Next, check out this 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 3420 18th St. that's listed for $4,200/month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and great storage space. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1155 Pine St., #11 (Lower Nob Hill)




Located at 1155 Pine St., this 642-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is listed for $4,100 month.

In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in shelving, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

208 Mallorca Way, #A (Marina)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 208 Mallorca Way that's going for $4,100/month.

In the furnished unit, there are in-unit laundry, garden access, hardwood floors, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

336 Castro St., #4 (Corona Heights)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 336 Castro St that is listed for $4,100/month.

In the sunny unit, tenants will enjoy hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. The building boasts a roof deck, storage space and secured entry, and both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

600 S Van Ness Ave., #203 (Mission)




Located at 600 S Van Ness Ave., here's a 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,100/month.

In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, generous closet space, ample cabinet space, high ceilings and a deck. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
