What Will $5,000 Rent You In SoMa, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this San Francisco neighborhood with a budget of $5,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2 Mint Plz., #402




Listed at $5,000 / month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plz.

In the furnished condo, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite counter tops. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

400 Spear St., #121



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

81 Lansing St.




Here's a 1,115-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 81 Lansing St. that's going for $4,995 / month.

The sunny top-floor unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and granite counter tops. It's fully furnished. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

REAL ESTATE
