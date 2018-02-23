What Will $5,000 Rent You In SoMa, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
2 Mint Plz., #402
Listed at $5,000 / month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plz.
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite counter tops. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
400 Spear St., #121
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
81 Lansing St.
Here's a 1,115-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 81 Lansing St. that's going for $4,995 / month.
The sunny top-floor unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and granite counter tops. It's fully furnished. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.