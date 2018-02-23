What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chinatown, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chinatown are hovering around $2,550 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Chinatown rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

124 Waverly Pl.




Listed at $1,600 / month, this studio apartment, located at 124 Waverly Pl., is 23.8 percent less than the $2,100 / month median rent for a studio in Chinatown.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The efficiency apartment doesn't include a kitchen; however, the unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

767 Pine St.




This studio apartment, situated at 767 Pine St. (at Powell Street), is listed for $1,700 / month for its 400 square feet of space.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The bright first-floor unit has hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

10 Brooklyn Pl., #4



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Brooklyn Pl., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $2,280 / month.

The building offers a roof deck. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

