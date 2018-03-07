What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chinatown, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
124 Waverly Pl.
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment, located at 124 Waverly Pl., is 30.2 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a studio in Chinatown.
The building features on-site laundry. Although the unit doesn't have a kitchen, it has hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom and generous closet space.
(See the complete listing here.)
771 Pine St., #A
This studio apartment, situated at 771 Pine St. (at Powell Street), is listed for $1,700 / month for its 290 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors, good cabinet space and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
10 Brooklyn Pl., #4
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Brooklyn Pl., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $2,180 / month.
The building offers a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Feline companions are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
