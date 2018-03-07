REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chinatown, Right Now?

771 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chinatown are hovering around $2,506 (compared to a $3,300 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Chinatown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

124 Waverly Pl.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment, located at 124 Waverly Pl., is 30.2 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a studio in Chinatown.

The building features on-site laundry. Although the unit doesn't have a kitchen, it has hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom and generous closet space.

(See the complete listing here.)

771 Pine St., #A




This studio apartment, situated at 771 Pine St. (at Powell Street), is listed for $1,700 / month for its 290 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors, good cabinet space and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

10 Brooklyn Pl., #4



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Brooklyn Pl., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $2,180 / month.

The building offers a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Feline companions are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

