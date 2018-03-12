What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Cole Valley, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cole Valley are hovering around $3,300. So how does the low-end pricing on a Cole Valley rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

344 Carl St., #9




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 344 Carl St., is listed for $2,750 / month for its 550 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, plenty of cabinet space, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

115 Carl St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 115 Carl St., which, at 585 square feet, is going for $2,995 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

1222 Clayton St.



Lastly, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1222 Clayton St. (at 17th Street), listed at $2,995 / month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

