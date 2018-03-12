What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Cole Valley, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
344 Carl St., #9
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 344 Carl St., is listed for $2,750 / month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, plenty of cabinet space, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
115 Carl St., #2
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 115 Carl St., which, at 585 square feet, is going for $2,995 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
1222 Clayton St.
Lastly, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1222 Clayton St. (at 17th Street), listed at $2,995 / month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry.
---
