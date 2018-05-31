What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,000, compared to a $2,095 one-bedroom median for San Jose as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
93 E. William St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 93 E. William St., is listed for $1,795/month for its 500-square-feet of space.
In the corner unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, granite countertops, large windows and two closets. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
206 N. 11th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 206 N. 11th St., which, at 720-square-feet, is going for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
300 Almaden Blvd.
Then there's this 600-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 300 Almaden Blvd., listed at $1,950/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a fireplace heater, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
832 N. First St.
Also listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 832 N. First St.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed unless they're service animals.
536 S. Eighth St., #9
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 536 S. Eighth St., is listed for $1,995/month for its 683-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised carpeting, granite countertops, closet space, storage features, large windows and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
