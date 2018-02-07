HOUSING MARKET

What's the cheapest rental available in lower Nob Hill, right now?

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Lower Nob Hill are hovering around $2,991, compared to a $3,300 average citywide.

But those are just numbers: what does low-end pricing on a Lower Nob Hill rental actually look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We sorted listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the area.

Note: prices may change after the time of publication.

838 Hyde St.




This studio at 838 Hyde St. (at Bush Street), is listed for $1,895/month. In the second-floor, rear-facing unit, expect hardwood flooring and good closet space.

Amenities offered in the building, which has a Walk Score of 98 and a Transit Score of 100, include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1059 Leavenworth St.



Here's a studio apartment at 1059 Leavenworth St. (at California), which is going for $1,995/month. Inside the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite counter tops and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

621 Taylor St., #26




Then there's this 402-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 621 Taylor St., listed at $2,495/month.

The listing promises carpeted floors, good closet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, and the property has a Walk Score of 99. (See the listing here.)
---

