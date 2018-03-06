What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Mission Bay, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mission Bay via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1201 4th St.
Listed at $2,999 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1201 4th St., is 11.1 percent less than the $3,375 / month median rent for a studio in Mission Bay.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
110 Channel St., #218
This studio apartment, situated at 110 Channel St., is listed for $3,150 / month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, generous cabinet space, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
100 Channel St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 100 Channel St., which is going for $3,595 / month.
The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(See the full listing here.)
