What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Mission Dolores, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores are hovering around $3,196 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mission Dolores rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

143 Dolores St.




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 143 Dolores St., is 15.5 percent less than the $3,196 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

545 Guerrero St., #10




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 545 Guerrero St., is listed for $2,800 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

269 Church St., #7



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 269 Church St., which is going for $2,895 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, look for hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

