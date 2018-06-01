REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Oakland?

3241 Adeline St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Oakland are hovering around $2,235. But how does the low-end pricing on an Oakland rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2451 Seminary Ave.




This studio, situated at 2451 Seminary Ave. in Bancroft Business, is listed for $1,295/month for its 575-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a stove and granite countertops. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5452 Bancroft Ave.




Here's a studio at 5452 Bancroft Ave. in Fairfax Business, which is going for $1,300/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, a spacious closet, new kitchen cabinets, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

3241 Adeline St.




Listed at $1,350/month, this studio is located at 3241 Adeline St. in Clawson.

Building amenities include a porch and a backyard. In the unit, the listing promises carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and new kitchen appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1967 Seminary Ave.



Over at 1967 Seminary Ave. in Seminary, there's this apartment, going for $1,500/month.

In the top level unit, expect new carpeting, a stove, generous cabinet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

5460 Bancroft Ave.




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5460 Bancroft Ave. in Fairfax Business. It's being listed for $1,595/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a corner kitchen, a ceiling fan, closet space and bay windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
realestate
