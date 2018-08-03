What's the cheapest rental available in Pacific Heights, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,851, compared to a $3,395 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pacific Heights, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2490 California St.
Listed at $2,400/month, this 378-square-foot studio, located at 2490 California St., is 5.9 percent less than the $2,550/month median rent for a studio in Pacific Heights.
The unit offers bay windows, wood cabinetry and hardwood floors. The building has assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
2351 Washington St.
This studio, situated at 2351 Washington St., is listed for $2,450/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
2353 Laguna St.
Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2353 Laguna St., which is going for $3,495/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, bay windows, wood cabinetry and a skylight. Pets are not welcome.
Pacific Avenue and Gough Street
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Pacific Avenue and Gough Street, listed at $3,750/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a deck and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are negotiable, pending additional fees.
1900 Vallejo St., #601
Finally, listed at $3,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1900 Vallejo St., #601.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, bay windows and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
