What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Polk Gulch, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Polk Gulch are hovering around $3,450 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Polk Gulch rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1618 Polk St., #18




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1618 Polk St., is listed for $2,795 / month.

The sunny unit has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

2360 Van Ness Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2360 Van Ness Ave. (at Green Street), which is going for $3,445 / month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

