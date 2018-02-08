REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Potrero Hill, Right Now?

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Potrero Hill are hovering around $3,400, compared to a $3,300 average citywide. So how does the low-end pricing on a Potrero Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Note: these prices are subject to change.

1250 Missouri St., #101




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1250 Missouri St. is listed for $2,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and amazing natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

451 Kansas St., #552




Here's a studio condo at 451 Kansas St. which is going for $2,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, tenants will enjoy garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the sunny unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1001 17th St.



Then there's this 580-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1001 17th St. (at Pennsylvania Avenue), listed at $3,300/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the listing here.)
---

