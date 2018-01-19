REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Russian Hill, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Russian Hill are hovering around $3,450 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Russian Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1455 Filbert St., #202




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1455 Filbert St., is 24.6 percent less than the $3,450 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Russian Hill.

The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1616 Taylor St., #9



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1616 Taylor St., is listed for $3,195 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, bay windows, built-in storage, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

55 Bret Harte Ter.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 55 Bret Harte Ter. (at Francisco Street), which is going for $3,195 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the light-filled unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News