What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?

365 N. Autumn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

368 N. Fourth St.




Listed at $1,350/month, this 500-square-foot studio, located at 368 N. Fourth St. in San Jose - Northside, is 20.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $1,695/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, a stove, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

345 N. Sixth St.




Here's a studio at 345 N. Sixth St. in Downtown, which is going for $1,575/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

109 Duane St., #1




Listed at $1,695/month, this 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 109 Duane St. in Downtown.

The unit features both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove, ample cabinet space and large windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

365 N. Autumn St.




To wrap things up, there's this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 365 N. Autumn St. in Downtown. It's being listed for $1,795/month.

Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, new light fixtures, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Here's the full listing.)
