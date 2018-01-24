REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoMa, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,600 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

136 6th St.




Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 136 6th St., is 43.8 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a studio in SoMa.

The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

75 Moss St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 75 Moss St. (at Folsom Street), is listed for $3,125 / month. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1 Saint Francis Pl.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Saint Francis Pl., listed at $3,162 / month. In the second-floor unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

310 Townsend St.




Finally, listed at $3,300 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 310 Townsend St. Building amenities include assigned parkin. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News