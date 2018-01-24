What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoMa, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
136 6th St.
Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 136 6th St., is 43.8 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a studio in SoMa.
The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the top-floor unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
75 Moss St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 75 Moss St. (at Folsom Street), is listed for $3,125 / month. In the bright unit, which comes furnished, you'll find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
1 Saint Francis Pl.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Saint Francis Pl., listed at $3,162 / month. In the second-floor unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
310 Townsend St.
Finally, listed at $3,300 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 310 Townsend St. Building amenities include assigned parkin. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
