What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
651 Minna St.
Here's a studio at 651 Minna St., which, at 300 square feet, is going for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include tile floors, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
1045 Mission St.
Here's this 565-square-foot at 1045 Mission St., listed at $2,194/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
750 Harrison St.
This studio apartment at 750 Harrison St. is listed for $2,400/month for its 350 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry.
403 Main St., #619N
Over at 403 Main St., #619N, there's this 586-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $3,200/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in storage, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry and a fitness center.
2 Mint Plaza, #208
Listed at $3,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 2 Mint Plaza, #208.
Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service and storage space. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, concrete flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a kitchen island and built-in storage features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
