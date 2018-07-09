REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa, right now?

403 Main St., #619N. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,972, compared to a $3,395 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

651 Minna St.




Here's a studio at 651 Minna St., which, at 300 square feet, is going for $1,950/month.

Apartment amenities include tile floors, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

1045 Mission St.




Here's this 565-square-foot at 1045 Mission St., listed at $2,194/month.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

750 Harrison St.




This studio apartment at 750 Harrison St. is listed for $2,400/month for its 350 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

403 Main St., #619N




Over at 403 Main St., #619N, there's this 586-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $3,200/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, built-in storage, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry and a fitness center.

(View the listing here.)

2 Mint Plaza, #208




Listed at $3,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 2 Mint Plaza, #208.

Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service and storage space. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, concrete flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a kitchen island and built-in storage features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
