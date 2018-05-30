REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa?

136 Sixth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,910, compared to a $3,295 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

136 Sixth St.




This studio apartment, situated at 136 Sixth St., is listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

766 Harrison St., #511



Then there's this 273-square-foot apartment at 766 Harrison St., listed at $2,275/month.

The micro-unit features a dishwasher, concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator.

(See the listing here.)

1045 Mission St.




This studio, situated at 1045 Mission St., is listed for $2,463/month for its 565-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The unit offers carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, a loft area and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

1075 Market St.






Over at 1075 Market St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026




To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. It's being listed for $3,500/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and storage space.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News