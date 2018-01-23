REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In The Bayview, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Bayview are hovering around $2,400 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Bayview rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1722 Newcomb Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 1722 Newcomb Ave., is listed for $2,195 / month for its 600 square feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in shelving, granite counter tops, a backyard and plenty of natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

301 Crescent Ct.




Here's a studio apartment at 301 Crescent Ct., which, at 803 square feet, is going for $2,720 / month. In the sunny unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a balcony and hillside views. The building offers on-site parking and additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---

