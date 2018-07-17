What's the cheapest rental available in the Marina, right now?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,443, compared to a $3,395 one-bedroom median citywide.
A look at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Marina via rental site Zumper paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2206 Greenwich St., #306
Listed at $2,495/month, this studio apartment located at 2206 Greenwich St., #306 is slightly below the $2,500/month median rent for a studio in the Marina.
In the top-floor unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove and generous storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
2960 Fillmore St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 2960 Fillmore St. is listed for $2,595/month and has 550 square feet of space.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1782 Union St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1782 Union St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,700/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
2306 Union St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2306 Union St., also listed at $2,700/month.
Amenities include carpeted floors, a dishwasher, closet space, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
2671 Lombard St., #B
Listed at $2,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2671 Lombard St., #B.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a spacious closet and built-in storage features, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)