What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Mission look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Mission via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3425 19th St.
Listed at $1,950/month, this studio, located at 3425 19th St., is going for 15 percent less than the $2,295/month median rent for a studio in the Mission.
Building amenities include on-site laundry; in the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and access to a shared deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
994 Capp St., #3
This studio apartment, situated at 994 Capp St., #3, is listed for $2,195/month.
The unit features a freshly updated kitchen and hardwood floors. The building doesn't have laundry, but it's next door to a laundromat. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1754 Mission St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1754 Mission St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,495/month.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of closet space. It's located in the back of the building, to cut down on noise.
(See the full listing here.)
2191 Mission St., #205
Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2191 Mission St., #205, listed at $2,850/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find central heating, carpeted floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and more.
(See the listing here.)