What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Western Addition, Right Now?

1 Daniel Burnham Court, #407

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Western Addition are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco).So how does the low-end pricing on a Western Addition rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom units to see what budget-conscious apartment hunters can expect to find in the area. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.Listed at $2,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 250 Fell St. (at Gough), is 4.3 percent less than the $2,300/month median rent for a studio in the Western Addition.Building amenities include on-site laundry, and the approximately 425-square-foot unit includes central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 625 Scott St. (at Hayes Street), which is going for $2,295/month.Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Inside the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, ample closet space and sunlight, and views of Alamo Square Park.Unfortunately for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 522 Fell St. that's listed at $2,850/month.Inside the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and built-in storage space, but pets are not permitted. (See the listing here .)Listed at $2,895/month, this 500-square-foot, 1BR/1BA apartment is located at 815 Pierce St.The building includes on-site laundry, and the unit contains hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stone counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Animal guardians will be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (Here's the listing .)This 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1 Daniel Burnham Court is listed for $3,000/month.The unit, which comes furnished and is open to dogs and cats, offers central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and a walk-in closet.The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. (See the listing here .)