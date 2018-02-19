HOODLINE

What's the most expensive apartment for rent in San Francisco?

Photos: Zumper

SAN FRANCISCO --
Even if you're not looking for a new home, you might have wondered at some point: what's the most expensive apartment in San Francisco?

For most of us, it's a purely abstract question that opens the door to a few minutes of daydreaming. But for of you with with money with deep pockets, here's a look at the city's most lavish apartments, via rental site Zumper.

Not that you care, but these prices are subject to change _()_/.

2770 Green St. (Marina)




This single-family home at 2770 Green St. (at Baker Street) in the Marina has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $7,495/month, this place is currently going for $24,950/month.

The four-level home includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, garden access and ample natural lighting. The property offers garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and Bay views. Pets are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4318 26th St. (Noe Valley)




Offered at $19,500 per month, this single-family home at 4318 26th St. in Noe Valley has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms over 3,546 square feet.

In the three-level unit, tenants will enjoy hardwood floors, a fireplace, video intercoms, custom cabinetry, a balcony and ample natural lighting. The building comes with garage parking and a tiered backyard.

Life in this high-end mansion isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2440 Scott St. (Pacific Heights)



Lastly, check out this single-family home at 2440 Scott St. in Pacific Heights with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. With 4,392 square feet, this unit is listed at $18,000/month.

In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access and designer finishes. The property also has a two-car garage, a laundry room and a wine room. Pets are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

