Recovery continues as Las Vegas shooting investigation unfolds

The investigation into the Las Vegas shooting is not complete. The concert venue and site of the attack remains closed off Wednesday evening. There are still hundreds of personal belongings like purses inside the area that need to be picked up. (KGO-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
The investigation into the Las Vegas shooting is not complete. The concert venue and site of the attack remains closed off Wednesday evening. There are still hundreds of personal belongings like purses inside the area that need to be picked up.

It is unclear when that will happen.

Cars are finally being released and more streets around Mandalay Bay are now open as another day of slow recovery along the Las Vegas strip continues.

A memorial for victims continues to grow as more tourists walk along the streets. Those visitors are also feeling safer.

MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay, announced it has increased its enforcement agencies to keep procedures at resorts up to date.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
