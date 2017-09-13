🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

Call her the sister with a saw, chainsaw. The video of a Miami nun chainsawing trees after Hurricane Irma has gone viral.Sister Margaret Ann has become an internet sensation after she grabbed a chainsaw and started cutting apart fallen trees in her Miami neighborhood. Sister Margaret was wearing a full habit, an apron, and work gloves as she wasted no time in helping others clear debris and get their commute back on track.Police officers shared the video of her in action and thanked her for all her help.