Florida Chainsaw Mass-acre: Nun helps cleanup after Irma

The video of a Miami nun chainsawing trees after Hurricane Irma has gone viral. (Miami-Dade Police via Storyful)

Tom Koch
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida --
Call her the sister with a saw, chainsaw. The video of a Miami nun chainsawing trees after Hurricane Irma has gone viral.


Sister Margaret Ann has become an internet sensation after she grabbed a chainsaw and started cutting apart fallen trees in her Miami neighborhood. Sister Margaret was wearing a full habit, an apron, and work gloves as she wasted no time in helping others clear debris and get their commute back on track.

Police officers shared the video of her in action and thanked her for all her help.
