RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the Bible worth reading? (Shutterstock)

Men's fashion magazine GQ has stirred up controversy by including the Bible on its list of "21 Books You Don't Have to Read."

The editors placed the Bible as number 12 on their list saying, "The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it."

"Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced," the magazine said. "It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned."

GQ instead suggests reading "The Notebook" by Agota Kristof instead of the Bible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionbuzzworthy
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Evangelist Billy Graham honored with funeral in North Carolina
Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death
Bay Area leaders remember Billy Graham
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Gas leak at SF homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
John Lynch: Reuben Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Toronto police say 9 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
Show More
Oakland residents demand repeal of rental housing act
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas
EXCLUSIVE: Teenage boy says pit bull attacked him in San Francisco
More News